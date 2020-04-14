Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 413.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Booking makes up approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,260.00 to $1,870.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,067.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,434.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,855.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $28.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,449.42. The stock had a trading volume of 578,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,449.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,841.29. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $58.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 68.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

