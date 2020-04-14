Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 645.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the quarter. Molson Coors Brewing comprises 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after acquiring an additional 41,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,106,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,612,000 after acquiring an additional 559,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 88.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,210 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the third quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter H. Coors sold 67,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $3,435,786.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,978,488.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of TAP traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,913. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $64.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.95.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. Molson Coors Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.22%.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.