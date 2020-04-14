Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease Inc (NYSE:GNL) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,120 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.11% of Global Net Lease worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Global Net Lease by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,695,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,069,000 after purchasing an additional 130,109 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in Global Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 38,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in Global Net Lease by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 83,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 332,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 46,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.26. 1,000,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,335. Global Net Lease Inc has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.44 million. Global Net Lease had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Net Lease Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.22%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

