Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,826 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.4% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

O stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, hitting $56.31. 2,832,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,540. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.64. Realty Income Corp has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $73.24.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

