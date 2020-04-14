Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $312.00 to $272.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Intuit from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cfra cut shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.53.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $11.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.32. 1,817,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,849. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.09 and a 200 day moving average of $264.73. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

