Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 23,468 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1,698.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $19,416,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $583,948,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,517,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,929 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,696,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,878,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,188,000 after buying an additional 789,502 shares during the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.11. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,649,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 1,906.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 60.78%.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $1,168,660.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,361,805.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,357 shares of company stock worth $20,759,105 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

