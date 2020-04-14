Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,001,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,879,000 after buying an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 2,245.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 427,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,010,000 after acquiring an additional 408,968 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 483,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,013,000 after purchasing an additional 197,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $54.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 33.94% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

