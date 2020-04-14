Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 6,570 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. Agree Realty comprises approximately 0.9% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Agree Realty worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 18,198.0% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,372,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,852 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter worth about $24,303,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 459.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 467,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,785,000 after buying an additional 383,747 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 242.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 529,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,156,000 after buying an additional 374,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $24,149,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerome R. Rossi acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.72 per share, for a total transaction of $121,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,263.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merrie S. Frankel bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.55 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,595.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,600 shares of company stock worth $227,970. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Shares of ADC stock traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.85. The company had a trading volume of 402,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.01. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 75.97%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

