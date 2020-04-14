Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 49,144 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 14,369.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,144 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $13,360,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5,637.7% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 12,572 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $669,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, Director Bobby S. Shackouls sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $263,328.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,100 shares of company stock valued at $615,796. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 13,318,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,723,728. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.86.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

