Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 17,393 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 31,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,116,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,848,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,943,000 after purchasing an additional 626,874 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In related news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Edward Baltazar Pitoniak purchased 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $583,266.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,913.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.98. 9,244,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 116.25 and a current ratio of 116.25. VICI Properties Inc has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.298 dividend. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.41%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

