Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 11,507 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,387.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,989 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,507 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

NYSE KMB traded up $7.38 on Tuesday, reaching $140.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,543,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.47. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $110.66 and a 12 month high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.73.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

