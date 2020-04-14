Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN)’s share price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.98, 56,315 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,327,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XAN. Raymond James cut Exantas Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine cut Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exantas Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Exantas Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 223.49, a current ratio of 223.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.57 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $14.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

In other Exantas Capital news, CFO David J. Bryant acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $75,432.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Exantas Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $2,657,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Exantas Capital by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Exantas Capital by 25.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 80,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Exantas Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exantas Capital Corp., a real estate investment trust, primarily focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans and commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity investments related to commercial real estate (CRE), commercial mortgage-backed securities, and CRE equity investments.

