Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.49, 349,937 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 544,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub cut Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.11.

The stock has a market cap of $140.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolus Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Evolus in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

