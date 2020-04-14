EveryCoin (EVY) Market Capitalization Tops $4.37 Million

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, IDAX and IDCM. EveryCoin has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and $237,053.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029740 BTC.

EveryCoin Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

