Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,402,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,711 shares during the period. Evergy accounts for 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.62% of Evergy worth $77,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy during the 1st quarter worth $10,028,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.9% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $831,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Evergy by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,987,000 after acquiring an additional 16,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Evergy by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 48,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EVRG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Evergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $33,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EVRG traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.75. 1,202,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,916. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. Evergy has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $76.57. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.