Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Position Increased by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 483,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,429 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $26,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its position in Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 17,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Evergy by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Evergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Evergy by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Evergy in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.43.

EVRG stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.75. 1,202,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665,916. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Evergy had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.90%.

In other news, CFO Anthony D. Somma sold 2,000 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $116,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,120.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 4,280 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $302,596.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $841,276. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

