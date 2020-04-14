Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 169,100 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.39% of Essex Property Trust worth $57,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESS. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.21.

ESS stock traded up $12.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.62. 633,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $175.81 and a 52 week high of $334.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.