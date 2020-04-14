Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,140. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

