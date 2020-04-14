Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet cut Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Shares of NYSE EQNR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,140. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 43,757 shares in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Equinor ASA
Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.
