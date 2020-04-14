Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $695.87

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $695.87 and last traded at $687.98, with a volume of 388273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $657.19.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $623.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $604.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $584.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total value of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total value of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock worth $20,149,678 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Equinix by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

