Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Equinix comprises 5.8% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.27% of Equinix worth $138,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Equinix by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total transaction of $169,987.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 6,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.52, for a total transaction of $3,587,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,436.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,842 shares of company stock valued at $20,149,678 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EQIX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Equinix from $742.00 to $680.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price objective on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.26.

EQIX traded up $31.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $688.89. The stock had a trading volume of 548,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.82, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $440.72 and a twelve month high of $695.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $604.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.