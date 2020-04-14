Equillium (NYSE:EQ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Equillium (NYSE:EQ) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Equillium reported earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05).

EQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Equillium in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 292,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 151,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,233,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 164,491 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Equillium stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.75. 44,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,339. Equillium has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.97.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

