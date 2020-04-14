EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) were up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.86, approximately 3,544,639 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 10,044,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on EQT from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.12). EQT had a negative net margin of 27.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. State Street Corp raised its stake in EQT by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,418,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,393 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,574,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $126,167,000 after buying an additional 467,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,550,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after buying an additional 922,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,671,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after buying an additional 425,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,979,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after buying an additional 130,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

