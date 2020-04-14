EOS (EOS) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00035861 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, CPDAX, WazirX and CoinTiger. EOS has a total market capitalization of $2.27 billion and $2.62 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,018,490,613 coins and its circulating supply is 921,790,601 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Coinrail, ABCC, BitFlip, ChaoEX, Hotbit, OEX, CPDAX, Mercatox, Coinsuper, RightBTC, Kuna, Bit-Z, CoinTiger, OpenLedger DEX, DragonEX, Neraex, Exmo, GOPAX, YoBit, WazirX, Kraken, CoinEx, DOBI trade, IDAX, BCEX, Bithumb, Zebpay, ZB.COM, QBTC, Ovis, Koinex, Bitbns, Rfinex, Huobi, TOPBTC, EXX, CoinExchange, OKEx, Instant Bitex, Cryptomate, Tidebit, OTCBTC, Coinone, Tidex, Coinbe, Exrates, CoinBene, Cryptopia, BtcTrade.im, HitBTC, Vebitcoin, Upbit, Liqui, Bibox, Binance, C2CX, Livecoin, BigONE, Bilaxy, COSS, LBank, Kucoin, Coindeal, Cobinhood, Gate.io, IDCM, Bitfinex and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.