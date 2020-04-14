EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the energy exploration company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

EOG Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 30.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. EOG Resources has a payout ratio of 123.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EOG Resources to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.8%.

EOG opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.13.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

