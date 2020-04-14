Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Hoey Investments Inc.

Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 113.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $219,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $282,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at $936,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,976,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after purchasing an additional 32,112 shares in the last quarter. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 325,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,830,867. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 0.72. Enphase Energy Inc has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $59.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 25.81%. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 1,821,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $96,802,413.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,022.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,876,631 shares of company stock worth $99,557,704. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

