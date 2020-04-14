EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Stock Price Up 6%

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.39 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 209,050 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,022,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Raymond James cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird cut EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered EnLink Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.70.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. State Street Corp raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 536,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 13,052 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 27,081,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $166,013,000 after buying an additional 4,338,825 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Crude and Condensate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

