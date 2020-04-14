Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$51.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price dropped by Wells Fargo & Co from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.31.

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$1.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$40.95. 2,722,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,193,842. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$43.48 and a 200-day moving average of C$49.00. Enbridge has a twelve month low of C$33.06 and a twelve month high of C$57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $81.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.39 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7599998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

