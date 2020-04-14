Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Asset Management Corp IL ADV

Asset Management Corp IL ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.21.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. 3,803,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,717,313. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $37.75 and a 12 month high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

