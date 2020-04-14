EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EMCORE Corporation offers a broad portfolio of compound semiconductor- based products for the broadband, fiber optic, satellite and terrestrial solar power markets. EMCORE’s Fiber Optic segment offers optical components, subsystems and systems for high-speed data and telecommunications networks, cable television and fiber-to-the-premises. EMCORE’s Photovoltaic segment provides products for both satellite and terrestrial applications. For satellite applications, EMCORE offers high efficiency Gallium Arsenide solar cells, Covered Interconnect Cells and panels. For terrestrial applications, EMCORE is adapting its high-efficiency GaAs solar cells for use in solar power concentrator systems. “

Get EMCORE alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $4.70 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCORE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.55.

EMKR opened at $2.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.94. EMCORE has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $4.20.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $25.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EMCORE will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EMCORE news, Director Stephen L. Domenik purchased 10,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in EMCORE by 673.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 115,405 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in EMCORE by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EMCORE during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.