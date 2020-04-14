Elysium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $203.00 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded down 94% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Elysium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysium has traded 95.2% lower against the US dollar. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00601132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014841 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008943 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000273 BTC.

About Elysium

Elysium (CRYPTO:ELS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

