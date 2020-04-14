Elliot Coin (ELLI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $682.98

Elliot Coin (CURRENCY:ELLI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Elliot Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last seven days, Elliot Coin has traded down 55% against the US dollar. Elliot Coin has a total market cap of $682.98 and $12.00 worth of Elliot Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000258 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Elliot Coin

Elliot Coin (CRYPTO:ELLI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on March 31st, 2018. Elliot Coin’s total supply is 25,479,265 coins and its circulating supply is 24,864,562 coins. Elliot Coin’s official Twitter account is @CoinElliot . The official website for Elliot Coin is elliotproject.org

Elliot Coin Coin Trading

Elliot Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elliot Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elliot Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elliot Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

