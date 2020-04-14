Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.06 and last traded at $9.70, approximately 753,873 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 2,188,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 48.04 and a current ratio of 48.04. The stock has a market cap of $435.77 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 36.23%. Equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.11%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

