Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ellington Financial LLC is a finance company that engages in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo, Alternative A-paper and subprime residential mortgage loans. The Company’s targeted assets also include mortgage-related derivatives, corporate debt and equity securities and derivatives. Ellington Financial LLC is headquartered in Old Greenwich, USA. “

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EFC. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.50 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ellington Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.20.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 48.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.32. Ellington Financial has a twelve month low of $3.24 and a twelve month high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.04 million. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 36.23% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 613,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 208,955 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 896.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 179,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Financial

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ellington Financial (EFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.