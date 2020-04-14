Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,960 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,026,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EA traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 216,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,917. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.71 and its 200 day moving average is $102.69.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

In other news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,761,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 41,722 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,174.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total value of $2,004,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,189. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

