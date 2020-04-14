ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricite de France SA (EDF SA) is a France-based electricity producer, marketer and distributor. The company is largely owned by the French state and Nikhanj Electricite. They generate energy using nuclear technology, as well as thermal, hydroelectric and other renewable sources. It is involved in energy generation and energy sales to industries, local authorities and residential consumers. In addition, EDF SA manages low and medium-voltage public distribution network and involves in electricity transmission network. It also provides energy services, such as district heating and thermal energy services. The group is present in France, Belgium, the United States, Poland, Italy, China, Vietnam and other countries worldwide. The Company has such subsidiaries Dalkia (including Citelum), under Dalkia’s brand and SINOP Energy Company, among others. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of ECIFY stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

