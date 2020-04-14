Electra Price Tops $0.0002 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Electra has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $4,539.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electra has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Electra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electra

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,534,435,960 coins and its circulating supply is 28,667,279,407 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA . Electra’s official website is electraproject.org

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Novaexchange, CoinFalcon, CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

