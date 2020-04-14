Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.74. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 501,188 shares.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

