Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Up to $8.74

Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.58, but opened at $8.74. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.88, with a volume of 501,188 shares.
EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. CIBC cut Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.14.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.
Featured Story: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.