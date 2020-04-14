Eidoo (EDO) 1-Day Volume Tops $648,071.00

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 13th. Eidoo has a market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $648,071.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eidoo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001624 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Ethfinex, OKEx and Eidoo Hybrid Exchange. In the last seven days, Eidoo has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Eidoo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.02755538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00218916 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00049385 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000707 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000184 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00029740 BTC.

About Eidoo

Eidoo was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 88,231,833 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,897,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/ . Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Eidoo Hybrid Exchange, Ethfinex, OKEx and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.