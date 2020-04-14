Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Easton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.

Easton Investments has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.93.

Easton Investments Company Profile

Easton Investments Limited is a close-ended equity fund of fund. It invests in funds which invest in the public equity markets across the globe with a focus on Australia. The fund also invests in property securities and hedge funds. It was formerly known as Goldlink GrowthPlus Limited. Easton Investments Limited was formed on August 2, 2005 and is domiciled in Australia.

