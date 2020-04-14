Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

Easton Investments Ltd (ASX:EAS) declared a interim dividend on Friday, February 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from Easton Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Easton Investments has a 1-year low of A$0.80 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 million and a P/E ratio of 13.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.93.
Easton Investments Company Profile
