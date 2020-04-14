East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

East West Petroleum Corp (CVE:EW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 276000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$579,163.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11,741.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,935.33. The firm has a market cap of $16,010.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand and Romania. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 4,079 square kilometres in Romania.

