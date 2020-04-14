East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Down 2.8%

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)’s share price traded down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.93 and last traded at $28.35, 70,163 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,494,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut East West Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on East West Bancorp from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.11.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $42.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at $775,217.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $102,399.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,115,869.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,098 shares of company stock worth $533,193 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

