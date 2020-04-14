Dropil Price Hits $0.0001 (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. Dropil has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $91,731.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dropil token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX and Tidex. Over the last week, Dropil has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00024687 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007480 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004068 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00001143 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00044335 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,770,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dropil’s official website is dropil.com . The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

