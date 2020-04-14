Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$35.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$39.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$38.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.75 to C$35.50 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE D.UN traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$15.21 and a 1-year high of C$36.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.10, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.60 per share, with a total value of C$69,201.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,922,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$412,507,230.20. In the last three months, insiders bought 607,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,152,586.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.