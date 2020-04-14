Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$12.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s previous close.

DIR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Sunday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th.

TSE DIR.UN remained flat at $C$9.94 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,198. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12-month low of C$6.89 and a 12-month high of C$14.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.80.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

