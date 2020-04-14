Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Gap Up to $14.05

Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.75, but opened at $14.05. Domo shares last traded at $14.95, with a volume of 31,901 shares.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOMO shares. BidaskClub cut Domo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Cowen dropped their target price on Domo from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.29.

The firm has a market cap of $326.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.85.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Domo by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the period. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 519,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after buying an additional 70,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domo by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

