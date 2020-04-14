Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 203.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,328 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,284 shares during the quarter. Domino’s Pizza makes up about 1.1% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,531,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,331,268,000 after acquiring an additional 43,318 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,530,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $449,660,000 after purchasing an additional 57,585 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,242,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,304,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,250,000 after buying an additional 332,095 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $155,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cowen lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $378.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.52.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $4.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.79. The company had a trading volume of 55,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,461. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.90 and a fifty-two week high of $381.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $332.96 and its 200-day moving average is $293.30. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.25, for a total transaction of $10,837,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,684,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,863 shares of company stock worth $22,670,723 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

