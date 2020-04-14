Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th.

TSE DOL opened at C$41.51 on Tuesday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$52.12. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion and a PE ratio of 23.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$44.15.

Get Dollarama alerts:

In other news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.76, for a total value of C$232,552.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,209,271.44. Also, Director John Assaly sold 2,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.90, for a total transaction of C$114,716.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$352,573.04.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TD Securities raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Dollarama from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dollarama from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.30.

About Dollarama

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.