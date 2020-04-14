Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) versus VICI Properties (NASDAQ:VICI) Head to Head Contrast

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) and VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diversified Healthcare Trust -8.48% -2.86% -1.23% VICI Properties 61.01% 6.99% 4.38%

Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VICI Properties has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Diversified Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.04 billion 0.71 -$88.23 million $1.31 2.38 VICI Properties $894.80 million 8.68 $545.96 million $1.48 11.20

VICI Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VICI Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and VICI Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diversified Healthcare Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83 VICI Properties 0 0 9 0 3.00

Diversified Healthcare Trust currently has a consensus target price of $8.63, indicating a potential upside of 176.44%. VICI Properties has a consensus target price of $28.44, indicating a potential upside of 71.52%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than VICI Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of VICI Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.2%. VICI Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 45.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VICI Properties pays out 80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. VICI Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Diversified Healthcare Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

VICI Properties beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

Diversified Healthcare Trust (Nasdaq: DHC) is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust, or REIT, which owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants; senior living communities; as well as wellness centers.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs. Its properties are leased to Caesars Entertainment Corporation and Penn National Gaming, two industry leading gaming and hospitality operators. VICI Properties also owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties' strategy is to create the nation's highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio.

