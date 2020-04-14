DIMCOIN (DIM) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 14th. One DIMCOIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. During the last seven days, DIMCOIN has traded up 5% against the US dollar. DIMCOIN has a market cap of $254,244.97 and $42.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DIMCOIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014450 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 115.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.18 or 0.02757936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00226246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00050817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00048555 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000181 BTC.

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The official message board for DIMCOIN is forum.dim.foundation . The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io . DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia, Coinbe, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIMCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIMCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIMCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.