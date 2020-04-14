DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Resolution Capital Ltd

Resolution Capital Ltd decreased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH comprises about 1.2% of Resolution Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Resolution Capital Ltd owned 0.08% of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH worth $28,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $2,814,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH alerts:

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, CEO A William Stein sold 25,000 shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,359.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,760 shares of company stock worth $15,227,046 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLR traded up $4.17 on Tuesday, hitting $144.88. 2,974,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,031. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.10. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $152.59. The firm has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.17.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DLR. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.47.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR).

Receive News & Ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.